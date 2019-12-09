A Highlands school has been left short-staffed after illness affected 15 of its staff.

Nairn Academy in Nairn was closed to 358 pupils in S1 to S3 on Monday.

The school has since issued a message to pupils, parents and guardians to say it will remain closed to these students on Tuesday.

The message said: "We very much appreciate that this situation is highly unusual and appreciate the support of the community."

Nairn Academy has a roll of more than 640 pupils.