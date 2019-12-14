Image copyright Nevis Range Mountain Experience Image caption Construction of the Nevis Range gondola before the centre was opened in 1989

Nevis Range, one of Scotland's five mountain snowsports centres, is marking its 30th anniversary.

The resort near Fort William has reduced its ticket prices to 1989 values and is holding a ceilidh to celebrate the special occasion on Saturday.

Nevis Range founders Ian Sykes and Ian Sutherland will also be giving talks on the effort to establish the centre.

The work to open the resort included raising £1m in less than a month.

Image copyright Nevis Range Mountain Experience Image caption The resort was constructed on Aonach Mor near Fort William

Constructed on the mountain Aonach Mor, the resort includes a gondola system used by snowsports enthusiasts, hillwalkers and other visitors.

In summer, it is the venue for the Fort William Mountain Bike World Cup.

This year has seen the site's operators invest at least a further £1m in its infrastructure, including snow-making equipment to guarantee skiing and snowboarding on some runs when there is not enough natural snow cover.

Scotland's other mountain snowsports resorts are Glenshee, The Lecht, Cairngorm Mountain and Glencoe.