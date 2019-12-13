Easter Ross man at centre of police search traced
- 13 December 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
An Easter Ross man at the centre of a police search has been traced.
Derek Mackay breached the conditions of a court order when he went missing on Monday.
Police Scotland issued an urgent appeal to help find the Invergordon man.
The 33-year-old was traced on Thursday.