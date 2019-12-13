Image copyright Bòrd na Gàidhlig

Gaelic language body Bòrd na Gàidhlig has been told to make "significant improvements" to how it is run.

The Inverness-based organisation works with the Scottish government to promote Gaelic throughout Scotland.

Public body watchdog, the Auditor General, has raised concerns about its "ineffective leadership" and "a lack of transparency in decision-making".

Bòrd na Gàidhlig employs about 19 staff and had a net expenditure of £5.3m in 2018-19.

"Inadequate" planning of its workforce and a "poor" organisational culture at the public body was also criticised by Caroline Gardner, the Auditor General for Scotland.

She said: "Gaelic is an important part of Scotland's culture.

"But all public bodies, irrespective of their size, must demonstrate clear and effective governance and make key decisions in an open and transparent way.

"The Bòrd's leadership team and board must deliver significant improvements in the issues raised to establish the trust and confidence of staff and stakeholders, including the parliament and the public."

Bòrd na Gàidhlig has been asked for a comment.