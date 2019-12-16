Image copyright SIÂN ADDISON/RZSS Image caption Three snow leopard cubs were born at the Highland Wildlife Park four months ago

One of a litter of snow leopard cubs born at the Highland Wildlife Park in the Cairngorms has been euthanised.

The Royal Zoological Society of Scotland (RZSS), which owns the park, said the male had coloboma, a "very painful" eye condition.

The park said surgery could help relieve pain in some cases, but vets said the cub was suffering due to the seriousness of its condition.

The litter's two female cubs also have coloboma, but not to the same degree.

RZSS said park staff were monitoring the females' health.

The cubs were born at the park at Kincraig, near Aviemore, four months ago.