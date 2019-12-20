Image copyright Highland Council Image caption The Corran Ferry service operates on Loch Linnhe

Highland Council has sought feedback from ferry operators on the running of the local authority's Corran Ferry service.

The route is via a narrow stretch of Loch Linnhe in Lochaber.

Highland Council workers operate the ferry service and the authority is looking at the potential of a contractor taking over this role.

It said a procurement process "may be coming forward" and its was only "testing" the market at this stage.

The ferry allows access to and from the communities of Ardgour, Morvern and Ardnamurchan.

It is also used by people and businesses on Mull, who first travel to the mainland on the Fishnish-Lochaline ferry.

The Corran Ferry and Fishnish-Lochaline services also offer tourists an alternative to the Oban to Mull ferry.