Boy dies after Highland road crash

Image copyright Google Image caption The crash was at a busy junction on the A9 on the Black Isle

A 16-year-old boy has died after a crash involving three cars in the Highlands.

He was a passenger in a Vauxhall Corsa caught up in the collision on the Black Isle, close to the A9's junction with the B9161 Munlochy road.

The driver of the car was taken to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness after the crash, which took place at about 18:55 on Friday.

Police have appealed for witnesses to make contact with them.

The occupants of the two other vehicles, a Nissan Juke and a VW Polo, are not believed to have been injured.

Sgt Angus Murray of Police Scotland said: "We are supporting the young man's family at this time and inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of the crash.

"I would encourage anyone who may have seen what happened to contact us. I would also ask if there are drivers with dash-cam footage which might help with our investigation to call us."