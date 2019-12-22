Image caption Gregor McIntosh died following the crash on Friday

Police have have said the 16-year-old boy who died in a crash on the A9 was Gregor McIntosh from Inverness.

Three cars collided on the road near its junction with the B9161 to Munlochy at about 18:55 on Friday.

Gregor was a passenger in one of the cars. The driver was taken to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness for treatment.

Police officers investigating the collision have renewed their appeal for witnesses and for anyone who has dash-cam video to come forward.

Sgt Angus Murray said: "Our thoughts remain with Gregor's family and friends at this very sad time.

"Our inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of the crash and we are grateful to the members of the public who have assisted us already.

"I would ask anyone who has information, in particular drivers with dash-cam footage which might help with our investigation to call us."