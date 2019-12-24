Search for walker, 72, missing overnight near Beauly
24 December 2019
A search is continuing for a 72-year-old walker who went missing near Beauly in the Highlands on Monday evening.
The police were called in at 19:00 when the man failed to return.
A helicopter was checking the area around Kiltarlity overnight.