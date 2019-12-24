A fire has broken out at a building at the ground of Highland League club Clachnacuddin FC in Inverness.

Police were alerted to the incident at Grant Street Park at about 09:25 and nearby roads were closed.

Thornbush Road at its junctions with Wyvis Place and Kilmuir Road were shut.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said four units were sent to the incident, which is understood to involve a small fire in a changing room.