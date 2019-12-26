Hillwalker dies on Highlands mountain

Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Terry Rooney often travelled to Scotland from his home in Norwich

A man has died while hillwalking on a mountain in the Highlands, police have confirmed.

Terence Rooney, 65, from Norwich, was discovered on Buachaille Etive Mor, Glencoe, on Monday morning.

Mr Rooney, who was known as Terry, was an outdoor pursuits enthusiast who often travelled to Scotland.

Police said inquiries were ongoing to establish the circumstances of his death but there were not thought to be any suspicious circumstances.

Sgt Deborah McCartney said: "Our thoughts and sympathies are with Mr Rooney's family and we would encourage respect for their privacy at this difficult and sad time.

"Police Scotland would like to thank members of the public and Glencoe Mountain Rescue Team for their assistance."