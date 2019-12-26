Image copyright Glencoe Mountain Resort Image caption The interior of the base station restaurant was extensively damaged

The Glencoe Mountain ski resort remains closed after a Christmas Day fire "almost completely destroyed" its base station restaurant.

The resort said all lessons and accommodation bookings for Boxing Day were cancelled as the lodges were without power.

Several fire crews tackled the blaze which broke out at about 02:00 but the wooden building was devastated.

The resort said it hoped to reopen for snowboarding and skiing on Friday.

In an update on its Facebook page, the centre - which is normally open for outdoor activities 364 days a year - thanked customers for their messages of support.

Work was taking place to make the damaged building safe and further updates would be issued once the situation became clearer, it said.

Image copyright Glencoe Mountain Resort Image caption Firefighters took water from a nearby burn to help douse the flames

Located at the base of the chairlift the cafe offers impressive views of the Buchaille Etive Mor through its panoramic windows.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said it sent eight appliances to the isolated resort on Rannoch Moor, close to the A82 at Ballachulish.

Firefighters used water from a nearby burn to douse the flames and had to to remove gas cylinders from the rear of the premises.

There were no reported casualties. The cause of the fire has yet to be determined.