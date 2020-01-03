Image copyright Google Image caption Dundee was among the airports closed by strike action last year

A long-running pay dispute involving air traffic controllers at Highlands and Islands Airports Limited (Hial) has been "resolved".

The row saw members of the Prospect union work-to-rule and stage a series of strikes that affected six of Hial's 11 regional airports.

Hial, a Scottish government-owned company, said a revised pay offer was accepted following a ballot.

Prospect said it was pleased the dispute had been brought to an end.

The strikes last year disrupted the travel plans of thousands of passengers at Inverness, Sumburgh, Kirkwall, Dundee, Stornoway and Benbecula airports.

The work-to-rule started in April last year was suspended by the union in November.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Inverness Airport was another of the Hial sites caught up in the industrial action

Hial said: "Acceptance of this offer sees air traffic controllers receiving the 2019-20 pay increase already awarded to other Hial staff, along with a commitment to a similar award in 2020-21, assuming that Scottish government's pay policy remains broadly the same.

"In addition, they will receive a retention payment for a three-year period."

Prospect negotiations officer David Avery said its members provided a "vital service" and they deserved to have their work and skills "properly compensated".

He added: "The deal has required compromise on both sides and I would like to thank Scottish ministers for giving Hial the authority to reach a deal, and we look forward to working constructively with Hial in the future."