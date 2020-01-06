Image copyright PA Media Image caption Network Rail Scotland said it was monitoring places such as Saltcoats which has been affected by bad weather and high tides in the past

The A1 road in East Lothian is to be closed from 05:00 on Tuesday as much of Scotland braces for high winds.

Forecasters said they expected disruption and winds gusting to 75mph in parts of Scotland.

The Met Office has issued a yellow "be aware" warning for strong south westerly winds for 05:00 to 21:00.

Gusts of 50-60mph have been forecast for the west coast and eastern central and southern Scotland, and 70-75mph over exposed coastal and upland areas.

Ferry firms have warned of disruption to sailings and Network Rail Scotland said it was monitoring the weather.

Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) said it was prepared for any impact to its power supplies.

It said storm force winds and heavy rain could affect the Western Isles, north west Highlands and Argyll.

SSEN said its weather modelling suggested wind gusts of up to 80mph were possible in exposed western areas.

West coast ferry operator Caledonian MacBrayne (CalMac) has warned of potential disruption to its services.

Almost all CalMac's 28 routes were affected by bad weather on Monday, and the company has warned customers of possible delays and cancellations on Tuesday.

All sailings on its Ullapool to Stornoway passenger service on Tuesday have been cancelled, and CalMac warned of possible disruption to the freight service on the same route.

Among other sailings cancelled are Ardmhor to Eriskay and the Oban, Coll and Tiree service.

Northlink Ferries said bad weather could affect its sailings between Aberdeen and Orkney and Shetland and across the Pentland Firth through to Thursday.

Network Rail Scotland said it was keeping a "close eye" on coastal areas like Saltcoats in Ayrshire where the railway line has been affected by a rough weather coming at the same time as a high tide.

The travel warnings follow high winds on Monday, which affected some CalMac services and closed Edinburgh Zoo.

Cairngorm Mountain snowsports centre said it had experienced "extremely high winds" and the site would be closed on Tuesday.

Another snowsports centre, Nevis Range near Fort William, was unable to operate its gondola system on Monday due to high winds.

