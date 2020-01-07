Image copyright Rhona Macfarlane family Image caption Rhona Macfarlane died after being hit by a car on 23 December

A pedestrian who died after being struck by a car last month has been named.

Rhona Macfarlane, 57, from Ardgay, had been on the A836 between Ardgay and Bonar Bridge in Sutherland.

The incident involving a red Toyota Arius happened at about 16:50 on Monday 23 December near a junction known locally as the Crom junction.

Police have appealed for dashcam footage from drivers who were in the area around the time of the incident.

PC Robbie Stewart said: "We are continuing to work to establish the full circumstances of this collision.

"Rhona's family, friends and all involved are at the forefront of our thoughts as these inquiries continue.

"I am grateful to everyone who has assisted with our enquiries so far and would continue to ask anyone with any information to come forward."