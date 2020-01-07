Image caption Rescue volunteers were at the scene but said the prospects did not look good

A sperm whale has stranded close to a shore of the Moray Firth in the Highlands.

The animal was spotted in difficulty at Ardersier near Inverness earlier on Tuesday.

Members of the Scottish Marine Animal Strandings Scheme and British Divers Marine Life Rescue are at the scene.

In August 2008, a 12m (40ft) adult sperm whale died after stranding in shallow water in the Moray Firth at Arturlie Point close to Inverness.

A spokeswoman for BDMLR said: "Unfortunately because it is a sperm whale there is often not a lot we can do in these situations.

"They are a deep water species and their bodies can't cope with being stranded. After about two hours out of the water the damage is irreparable."

Sperm whales are one of the world's deepest diving mammals.

Males can grow to more than 18m (59ft) in length and females to more than 12m (40ft).