Image caption The whale was moved further inshore to allow for the examination

A post mortem examination is being carried out on a sperm whale which died after stranding close to the shore at Ardersier in the Highlands.

The animal was spotted in difficulty on Monday morning and died a few hours later.

Scientists have so far recovered the beaks of squids, a key prey species for sperm whales, in their examination.

The whale, which measures about 15m (49ft) long, has been moved further up shore.

A team from the Inverness-based Scottish Marine Animal Strandings Scheme (SMASS), part of Scotland's Rural College, has been carrying out the examination.

Samples have been taken for further examination.

SMASS hopes to gain an understanding of any causes, such as illness, for the whale to strand.

Sperm whales, a deep-diving species, move between deep waters off north Scotland and Norway and feeding and breeding grounds around the Azores in the mid-Atlantic.

Animals that end up in the North Sea and Moray Firth can get into difficulty because of a lack of food and can have problems navigating those waters, according to SMASS.

The size of the whales hampers efforts to save the animals when they strand.