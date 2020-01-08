Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The ConCom network has served the Western Isles for more than 15 years

A publically subsidised wireless broadband network in the Western Isles is to be switched off.

Run by Highlands and Islands Enterprise (HIE), ConCom was set up more than 15 years ago to serve medical sites, schools, homes and businesses.

HIE said high costs of running the network and falling demand meant it was no longer viable.

But some of its remaining 500 customers have concerns about availability and the fees of alternative services.

HIE announced before Christmas it was shutting down ConCom and encouraged those still using it to transfer to alternative services.

Options suggested include customers checking for the availability of fibre, 4G and satellite services. HIE has offered advice on its broadband website.

ConCom stretched from the Isle of Barra to Ness in the north of Lewis, but HIE said a roll-out of fibre broadband across the islands had led to a decline in usage.

'Left with nothing'

Stuart Robertson, director of digital at HIE, said ConCom had played a "vital part" in island life and switching it off marked the end of an era.

He said: "It's helped us run our medical services, our schools, and has linked our people and businesses with the online world.

"We've kept the ConCom network going as long as possible while the publicly funded fibre roll-out has progressed.

"Creating ConCom and keeping it going for the past 15 years has been a considerable investment by HIE and our partners that ensured the Outer Hebrides were able to share in the benefits of early broadband.

"However, we've reached the point where other solutions are now available and it's no longer viable to subsidise this ageing network from public funds."

But customer Amanda Gower, who runs the Langass Lodge hotel in North Uist, said 4G coverage did not reach her or her neighbours and the only other option, satellite broadband, was "very expensive".

She said: "What they seem to have forgotten is there are lots of pockets on North Uist and Harris, and possibly other areas, where people will be left with nothing."

Ms Gower said the publically subsidised service should continue until an alternative acceptable to its customers was found.