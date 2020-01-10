Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption James Paton in a CCTV image taken at a filling station shortly before the last known sighting of the 72-year-old

Police divers have been carrying out searches of a river in an area where a man went missing last month.

James Paton, 72, was last seen near his home in Kiltarlity, near Beauly, at about 13:30 on 23 December when he went out to walk his dog.

His car was found three hours later, with his dog inside, parked on a track about three miles from Kiltarlity.

Police have been searching the River Beauly and also renewed their appeal for further sightings of Mr Paton.

A CCTV image of the missing man taken at a filling station in Beauly a short time before the last known sighting has also been released by police.

Sgt Brian Bisset said: "Sadly, despite extensive searches we have not been able to locate Mr Paton.

"We are keeping his family fully informed as we continue our inquiries.

"I would continue to urge people to be aware and report anything which may be helpful to police as soon as they can."

He added: "I would also ask local residents to check any sheds, outbuildings or areas where someone could of sought shelter."

Mr Paton is described as 5ft 8in tall and of stocky build with grey hair and a beard. He wears glasses.

At the time he went missing, he was wearing black trousers, a purple jumper, green fleece jacket and brown boots.