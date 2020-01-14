Two teenagers have been charged in connection with break-ins to properties in a Highlands village.

The incidents in North Kessock on the Black Isle happened between 03:00 and 05:00 on Sunday.

The Old Ticket Office, village hall, primary school and North Kessock Pavilion were broken into and damaged. Some "low value" items were stolen.

Two 15-year-old boys had been reported to the procurator fiscal and Children's Reporter.

Police have appealed for further witnesses to the break-ins.