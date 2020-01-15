Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Fort George on the Moray Firth coast has been closed to visitors due to the weather

High winds are causing disruption to parts of the Highlands and Islands.

Fort George, an 18th Century artillery fortification on the Moray Firth near Ardersier, has been closed to the public.

Historic Environment Scotland said the decision to shut the site followed reports of winds "capable of blowing someone off their feet".

The A866 road's Braighe causeway in Lewis was also closed for a time due to the wind and high tide.

West coast ferry operator Caledonian MacBrayne has warned of disruption to sailings across its routes.

The Corran Ferry in Lochaber has been running, but was not available to high-sided vehicles on Wednesday morning because of the winds.

Snowsports centre Cairngorm Mountain, near Aviemore, has also closed to visitors due to wind gusting to 75mph. Nevis Range, near Fort William, is not operating its gondola because of the weather.

The high winds follows disruption caused already this week during Storm Brendan.