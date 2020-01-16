Image copyright Reuters Image caption Network Rail expects its work around the Glenfinnan Viaduct to continue until April

Improvements are being made to areas around a railway viaduct famed for its picturesque setting and appearances in the Harry Potter films.

Network Rail is investing £1.7m to remove loose vegetation, including "dangerous" trees, from slopes above the railway at the Glenfinnan Viaduct.

Parts of a fence put up to protect visitors on a tourist path at the site are also being renewed.

Thousands of Potter fans and railway enthusiasts visit the viaduct.

The viaduct and a steam train that operates on its railway line both feature in movies from the Harry Potter series.

Image caption Thousands of people visit the viaduct in the tourist season

Network Rail's work includes installing rock netting to better protect 14 rock cuttings over a two-and-a-half-mile stretch of single-track railway between Locheilside and Lochailort.

The stretch of line includes both Glenfinnan station and viaduct.

The work in the Glenfinnan area will be going on until April this year.