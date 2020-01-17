Image caption Part of Clach's ground was damaged by fire last month

A Highland League club is to play its first game since a fire damaged part of its ground on Christmas Eve.

Clachnacuddin FC's Grant Street Park in Inverness remains closed and Clach has been working with other sports clubs to find alternative venues.

Friday night's match against Fort William FC will be played at Canal Park, the home of National Division One rugby club Highland RFC.

The clubs will play for the Simon Shields Memorial Trophy.

The 23-year-old, from Inverness, played for Fort William and Clachnacuddin. He died in 2011 after battling lung cancer.