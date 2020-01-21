Image copyright Stefan Sutherland family Image caption Stefan Sutherland's body was found 11 days after he was reported missing

Detectives carrying out a review into the death of a Caithness man six years ago are to begin questioning people in the village where he lived.

Stefan Sutherland, 25, disappeared from his home in Lybster in September 2013. His body was found 11 days later.

His family wants his death to be investigated as murder.

Police Scotland said last year "all aspects" of the initial investigation would be looked at and urged anyone with information to come forward.

Detectives met with Mr Sutherland's family in November last year and also visited locations connected to the case.

Door-to-door inquiries

Mr Sutherland's family dispute that his death was accidental and say blood was found at a house he visited before he disappeared.

His disappearance from his home was followed by searches of the local area by police, search dogs and a mountain rescue team.

Mr Sutherland's body was discovered by a member of the public on the shoreline near Occumster near Lybster.

Police said a team of 15 officers would carry out door-to-door inquiries in the village over the coming days.

They have urged anyone in the local community with information to come forward and said a mobile police office would be parked in the village where people could also speak to officers.

Det Supt Graeme Mackie, who is leading the review, said: "We are keen to establish if local residents or anyone who may have visited the area between Friday 6 September 2013 and Tuesday 17 September 2013 has information which may assist our inquiry."

He added: "Stefan was well known in the local community and I would also encourage those who saw him between 22:00 on Friday 6 September 2013 and 12:00 on Tuesday 17 September 2013 to contact us."