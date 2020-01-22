Image copyright Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images Image caption More than a thousand dogs could be taking part in this weekend's races

Sled dog teams have started gathering in the Cairngorms for the 37th Aviemore Sled Dog Rally.

The annual event will be held on a cross-country ski course around the shores of Loch Morlich near Aviemore.

Image copyright Russell Cheyne/Reuters Image caption The rally has been held since 1984 when just 12 teams competed

Image copyright Russell Cheyne/Reuters Image caption The rally is organised by the Siberian Husky Club of Great Britain in conjunction with Forestry and Land Scotland and sponsors

Image copyright Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images Image caption The Aviemore race is the largest of its kind in the UK with as many as 250 mushers and more than a thousand dogs involved

Image copyright Russell Cheyne/Reuters Image caption In the absence of snow, the racing is done using three-wheeled rigs

Image copyright Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images Image caption The dogs are training in the build up to the races on Saturday and Sunday

All images are copyrighted.