New virtual reality experience of Scottish waters

Image copyright Airborne Lens Image caption The #MustSeaScotland has been launched in Scotland's Year of Coasts and Waters 2020

Scotland's opportunities for sailing and boating on rivers, lochs and seas are being promoted in a new campaign.

A series of 360 degree virtual reality videos have been produced as part of #MustSeaScotland.

Image copyright Airborne Lens Image caption St Kilda is among the locations promoted in the new campaign

St Kilda, Islay, Skye and Inverness Marina are among the locations featured.

Sail Scotland has created the campaign with other organisations, including the National Trust for Scotland and VisitScotland.

Image copyright Airborne Lens Image caption 360 degree videos have been created

Image copyright Airborne Lens Image caption Skye also features in the virtual reality experience

The campaign comes during Scotland's Year of Coasts and Waters 2020.

