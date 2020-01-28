Image copyright Getty Images

Up to 40 new jobs could be created in Caithness as part of a company's expansion project.

Ashley Ann Ltd, which designs and makes kitchens, bedrooms and bathrooms, plans to invest more than £2m in its factory in Wick over the next five years.

The family-run firm is the largest private employer in Caithness and the addition of the new jobs would increase its workforce to more than 200 people.

It plans to make alterations to its factory and install new equipment.

Ashley Ann Ltd has secured £400,000 from Highlands and Islands Enterprise to help fund the work.

The company was set up in 1986 by Stephen and Ellen Bremner, initially operating from a small workshop in Thurso.

In 2007 it moved to larger premises in Wick, before it later leased additional warehouse space in the nearby former Caithness Glass premise.

The company bought the warehouse in 2018 with HIE's support.

Chairman Stephen Bremner said: "The long-term support from HIE has not only helped us on a financial level, but their expertise across a range of business disciplines has also helped give us the further confidence needed to forge ahead with our growth plans.

"We're already the largest private employer in Caithness, so the additional increase in our workforce is a strong demonstration of our commitment to the region's economy."