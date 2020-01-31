Image copyright Cromarty Cinema Image caption Opening a cinema in the small village of Cromarty had seemed like a "mad idea", its organisers said

One of the smallest cinemas in the UK has opened in a Highlands village after two years of planning and fundraising.

The 35-seat facility in Cromarty has been made possible by EU and Creative Scotland funding as well as grants from trusts and foundations.

The project has been led by Cromarty and Resolis Film Society and the Cromarty Film Festival.

The first film will be Scottish film-maker Armando Iannucci's The Personal History of David Copperfield.

Cromarty Cinema has a partnership with Inverness' Eden Court to help with its ticket sales and programme of films.

Tanya Karlebach, chairwoman of the Cromarty and Resolis Film Society, said: "The opening of a purpose-built cinema in a rural town of 700 seemed a mad idea two years ago, so we are incredibly excited to be opening our doors so soon.

"The cinema is a labour of love made possible by a range of generous funders."