A man had to be rescued after a pile of collected firewood collapsed on top of him at his remote Highlands home.

The man, who is in his 70s and lives "off-grid", raised the alarm on Saturday using a personal emergency beacon.

Lochaber Mountain Rescue Team and Inverness Coastguard helicopter went to his aid in Glen Nevis in Lochaber.

He was flown to the Belford Hospital in Fort William for treatment to minor head and chest injuries.

'Off-gridder'

The man was rescued in similar circumstances last February after he fell ill.

He uses the beacon in its "check-in" mode every week to let his family and friends know he is well.

In an emergency he can send a signal to a response centre in Houston, Texas, which then alerts the HM Coastguard in the UK.

Lochaber Mountain Rescue Team described him as one of their "off-gridders", a term used to describe someone with their own power and water supplies who usually grows their own food.