Image copyright Google Image caption Police said the incident happened in the MacRae Crescent area of Dingwall

Two men have been seriously injured in a small explosion in the Highlands.

Sunday's incident at a property in MacRae Crescent in Dingwall was believed to be a suspected gas blast.

The men were taken hospital after the alarm was raised at about 18:10.

Police Scotland said an investigation into the incident was at an early stage and its officers' inquiries were ongoing.