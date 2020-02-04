A taxi driver who raped a passenger has been jailed for six years.

Anwar Chowdhury, 41, drove the woman from a taxi rank in Inverness to an isolated road near Culloden Battlefield where he attacked her.

The woman was drunk at the time and incapable of giving or withholding consent, the High Court in Aberdeen heard.

Chowdhury later contacted a member of her family to try to persuade her to withdraw her complaint.

The father-of-one, who is originally from Bangladesh and was living in Inverness, has been placed on the sex offenders' register for life.

Chowdhury denied raping the woman in August 2018 and attempting to pervert the course of justice. He was found guilty by a jury in November last year.

Judge Lord Uist said Chowdhury had "disgracefully breached the trust" the woman had placed in him when she got into his taxi, then "ridiculously" claimed in court that she had not only agreed to have sex with him, but had initiated it.

The judge told him: "You were convicted of the rape of a female passenger in your taxi in a remote area outside Inverness in the early hours of the morning.

"A lone woman returning from a night out - particularly when they have had too much to drink - must be able to trust a taxi driver to take them home safely."

Imposing the six year jail term, Lord Uist added: "The crimes of which you have been convicted require a significant custodial sentence."

Advocate Graham Robertson, defending, said Chowdhury had brought "shame, dishonour and hurt" to his family.