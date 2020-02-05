Image caption Adele Perry says her father's love of the outdoors was inspiring

A woman is to climb Ben Hope one year after an accident on the mountain claimed the life of her father and his climbing partner.

Adele Perry will use the climb to raise funds for Assynt and Dundonnel Mountain Rescue Teams, who took part in the search for Steve Perry and Andy Nisbet.

Both men died after falling during a descent of Ben Hope in winter conditions in February 2019.

Adele Perry said the past year has been the most difficult of her life.

Mr Perry was an accomplished hillwalker, mountain biker and climber.

Image copyright Dan Bailey Image caption Steve Perry, left, and climbing partner Andy Nisbet

Originally from Lancaster, he grew up in Todmorden in Yorkshire but had based himself in Inverness.

At the time of last year's accident, he was climbing with Andy Nisbet, from Aberdeen, a highly-experienced climber and former Scottish Mountaineering Club president.

Ms Perry, who is 24 and lives at Littleborough in Greater Manchester, hopes to raise at least £1,000 for mountain rescuers, said her father's love of the outdoors had been inspiring.

"He just wanted to get everything done," she said. "He just wanted to get outside, take us out and see things, things to do with history, mountains, Scotland.

"That was his thing. It's strange coming to Scotland and not being able to see him."

Image caption Adele says the year following her father's death has been the most difficult of her life

Because Andy Nisbet and Steve Perry were so familiar to other climbers, the rescue teams sent to find them found the operation especially hard.

Leader of the Assynt Mountain Rescue Team, Sue Agnew, said: "It was a rescue that was very personal to the team. Quite a few team members knew Steve Perry and many of the team members knew Andy Nisbet.

"So it was certainly a big shock to the mountaineering community."

Adele Perry said she had been planning to visit her father when she learned of his death.

She said: "I'd just passed my driving (test) a few months before he passed away and I was planning on coming to see him in the March.

"It's difficult coming up here because this is what he loved, a place he loved. He loved being in the mountains and that's why he moved here."

Scotland's mountains

Image copyright Richard Webb/Geograph Image caption Ben Hope in Sutherland is one of Scotland's Munros

Munros are Scottish mountains above 3,000ft (914.4 m).

The name came from explorer Sir Hugh Munro who made it his mission to create a list of peaks greater than 3,000ft

There are 282 Munros and they include Britain's highest mountain Ben Nevis and peaks in Skye.

Ben Hope is Scotland's most northerly Munro.

Andy Nisbet and Steve Perry are believed to have been establishing new winter climbing routes on the mountain.

