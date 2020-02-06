Image copyright Andrew Smith Image caption Police and the coastguard were alerted to the object

A suspected piece of unexploded ordnance has been found near Inverness Caledonian Thistle's stadium.

The object was reported to police by two members of the public at about 15:50 on Tuesday.

The Maritime and Coastguard Agency said the "potential ordnance" was on the shore of the Inner Moray Firth near Stadium Road.

An explosives disposal team is expected at the scene on Friday and will check the object at low tide.