Visitors to a beauty spot on the Isle of Skye have been asked not to fly drones in the area for six months of the year.

Concerns have been raised that some people using drones to take photographs of Kilt Rock are disturbing wildlife.

Locals say the animals include golden eagles and dolphins.

Staffin Community Trust has erected signs requesting that drones are not flown there from February to July to help protect nesting birds.

Sylvia Porter, a volunteer who monitors wildlife at the basalt rock feature, asked the trust for help.

She said: "You can get from 09:30 to 09:45 in the morning lots of photographers here, and seven to eight drones can be up at a time. It's so noisy."

Nesting birds

Ms Porter said she had seen a drone being flown just above a dolphin in the sea below, and believes a golden eagle nest site was disturbed after a drone was used to take photographs of the chicks.

Angus Murray, of the Staffin Community Trust, said drones were not banned but they were politely asking people not to fly them when birds were nesting.

He said: "We really want to promote the message this place is an environment to be cared for."

James Reynolds, of RSPB Scotland, said wildlife could respond to drones in varied ways.

He said: "We believe more research is required to determine how different species react to the presence of drones in order that techniques for mitigating or alleviating disturbance can be developed.

"Until then the best thing is for people to exercise caution when using drones anywhere near wildlife sites."