Police dog finds '£300,000' worth of drugs near Fyrish
- 7 February 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Drugs estimated to be worth about £300,000 have been found in woodland by a police sniffer dog.
Police said the drugs, thought to be cocaine and cannabis, were discovered near Fyrish in the Alness area of Easter Ross on Tuesday.
No arrests have been made and officers' inquiries are ongoing.
The dog, called Sika, and his handler have been praised by Police Scotland for their work.