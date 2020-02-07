Highlands & Islands

Police dog finds '£300,000' worth of drugs near Fyrish

  • 7 February 2020

Drugs estimated to be worth about £300,000 have been found in woodland by a police sniffer dog.

Police said the drugs, thought to be cocaine and cannabis, were discovered near Fyrish in the Alness area of Easter Ross on Tuesday.

No arrests have been made and officers' inquiries are ongoing.

The dog, called Sika, and his handler have been praised by Police Scotland for their work.

Related Topics