A piece of unexploded ordnance discovered on a shoreline near Inverness Caledonian Thistle's ground has been blown up by explosives experts.

A Faslane Navy Bomb Disposal team carried out the controlled explosion at about 15:00.

The operation led to the temporary closure of Stadium Road.

Parts of the nearby coast, including Fort George at Ardersier, were used for military training in World War Two.

The ordnance was found by two members of the public on Wednesday. Coastguard volunteers monitored the site until the explosives experts arrived.

Friday's work to dispose of the device temporarily suspended ticket sales at Inverness Caley Thistle's stadium for Saturday's Scottish Cup game between the Championship club and Livingston.

The office and Stadium Road were later reopened.