Man dead after diving accident near Oban

  • 10 February 2020
An investigation is under way after a man died following a diving accident near Oban.

Emergency services were called at 10:14 on Sunday when a group of divers was seen in difficulty in the Sound of Kerrera.

A coastguard helicopter, local coastguard teams and the Oban RNLI lifeboat were mobilised as part of a rescue operation.

The body of a 50-year-old man was later recovered from the water.

Police Scotland said the death was currently being treated as unexplained but there did not appear to be suspicious circumstances.

A spokesman for Oban Lifeboat said they faced "challenging conditions" during the operation in Storm Ciara.

