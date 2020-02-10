Four rescued in 'horrendous weather' on Ben Nevis

Image copyright Lochaber Mountain Rescue Image caption Lochaber Mountain Rescue, pictured during a training exercise last year, rescued the four people in 'horrendous' weather conditions

Four people have been rescued after getting into difficult in strong winds and blizzards near the summit of Ben Nevis.

Lochaber Mountain Rescue Team initially found one member of the group safe.

Three casualties were found in what the rescue team described as "horrendous" weather with the wind chill about -20C. Their condition is unknown.

Inverness Coastguard search and rescue helicopter was assisting, but was "limited by the weather".

The rescue on Britain's highest mountain comes in the wake of Storm Ciara and amid Met Office yellow "be aware" warnings of high winds and snow.