Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The man was on a route to Stob Ban

A man has died after falling from a mountain path in Glen Nevis on Sunday.

The 42-year-old was on the route for Stob Ban, a 999m (3,277ft) Munro in the Mamores mountains near Fort William.

Police were alerted to the incident at about 13:00 and a search was launched.

The man's body was recovered by members of Lochaber Mountain Rescue Team.