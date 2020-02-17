Man dies after falling from mountain path in Glen Nevis
- 17 February 2020
A man has died after falling from a mountain path in Glen Nevis on Sunday.
The 42-year-old was on the route for Stob Ban, a 999m (3,277ft) Munro in the Mamores mountains near Fort William.
Police were alerted to the incident at about 13:00 and a search was launched.
The man's body was recovered by members of Lochaber Mountain Rescue Team.