Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Richard Armstrong was on a route to Stob Ban

A man who died after falling from a mountain path into a gorge during Storm Dennis has been named.

Richard Armstrong, 42, from Cumbria, was on the route for Stob Ban, a 999m (3,277ft) Munro in the Mamore mountains near Fort William.

Police were alerted to the incident at about 13:00 on Sunday and a search was launched.

Lochaber Mountain Rescue Team recovered Mr Armstrong's body in "challenging" conditions.

Police Scotland said: "Our thoughts are with Richard's family and friends at this difficult time."