Image copyright WHFP Image caption Calum Alasdair Munro, from Kilmuir, has celebrated Skye's Norse and Celtic heritage in his design

The public is being asked to choose one of six designs suggested for an official flag to represent the Isle of Skye.

A judging panel spent days going through 369 entries to choose the shortlist.

It features designs by local schoolchildren as well as others inspired by the isle's Norse and Celtic heritage.

The vote was organised by newspaper, the West Highland Free Press.

The winning design will be unveiled later this year and formally approved by Scotland's heraldic authority, the Court of the Lyon Court.

Image copyright WHFP Image caption The wing motif in this design by Stanley Bird, of Edinburgh, recognises the reputed origins of the Skye name as the "winged isle", say the competition's organisers

Image copyright WHFP Image caption This design merges two entries sent in by Broadford Primary pupils Alex McKinstray and Roslyn MacPherson

Similar projects were held to find flags to represent Barra, Caithness and also Sutherland.

Philip Tibbetts, honorary vexillologist with the Court of the Lord Lyon, visited schools on Skye to encourage children to draw flags.

He said: "The people of Skye truly delivered on the huge potential of the island's heritage.

"Hundreds of designs came in drawing on elements from Skye's name to sporting traditions, from geography to folklore and from history to its wildlife and more. The finalists cover many of these various facets to Skye.

"It was fantastic to see so many locals, especially pupils, from across Skye make the finals. The pupils really took on board the principles of flag design and Scottish heraldic tradition."

Image copyright WHFP Image caption A design by Rory Flyn from Sleat features a traditional Nordic cross and colours of Skye Camanachd shinty team

Image copyright WHFP Image caption Kyle Arnot, of Glasgow, was influenced by Skye's Cuillin mountains for his design