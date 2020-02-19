Image copyright RNLI/Andrew MacDonald Image caption RNLI and Coastguard teams responded to Tuesday's incident

A man has died after he was pulled from the sea near Kyle of Lochalsh in the Highlands.

The man is believed to have fallen from a fish farm vessel near Ardintoul on Loch Alsh on Tuesday afternoon.

Kyle of Lochalsh RNLI, Coastguard teams and the Scottish Ambulance Service responded to the incident.

Police Scotland said the man was recovered from the water and taken to hospital in Broadford, Skye, where he was pronounced dead.

The Marine Accident Investigation Branch is liaising with police on an investigation.

A police spokesman said the man's death was not being treated as suspicious.