Four people killed in two-vehicle crash near Fort William
- 21 February 2020
Four people have been killed in a two-vehicle crash on the A82 near Fort William.
The accident happened at Torlundy just after 17:30 on Thursday.
Firefighters called to the scene freed one casualty from the wreckage of a car. That person was treated at the scene by paramedics.
Police Scotland confirmed that four people had died as a result of the collision. The A82 road was closed for 11 hours following the crash.