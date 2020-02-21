Image copyright Google Image caption The A82 at Torlundy was closed for 11 hours following the crash

Four people have been killed in a two-vehicle crash on the A82 near Fort William.

The accident happened at Torlundy just after 17:30 on Thursday.

Firefighters called to the scene freed one casualty from the wreckage of a car. That person was treated at the scene by paramedics.

Police Scotland confirmed that four people had died as a result of the collision. The A82 road was closed for 11 hours following the crash.