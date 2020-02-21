Highlands & Islands

Hillwalker dies after falling in Torridon

  • 21 February 2020
Liathach Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption The 37-year-old man was understood to have been on a summit of Liathach when he fell

A hillwalker has died after falling while in the Torridon area on Thursday.

Police Scotland said the alarm was raised at 16:25.

The 37-year-old man was understood to have been on a summit of the mountain Liathach when he fell.

Members of Torridon Mountain Rescue Team assisted at the scene of the accident.

