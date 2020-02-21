Hillwalker dies after falling in Torridon
- 21 February 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A hillwalker has died after falling while in the Torridon area on Thursday.
Police Scotland said the alarm was raised at 16:25.
The 37-year-old man was understood to have been on a summit of the mountain Liathach when he fell.
Members of Torridon Mountain Rescue Team assisted at the scene of the accident.