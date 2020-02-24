Tourist remains missing after Ben Nevis walk

Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Tomas Gafrik was last in contact with his family on Thursday

A tourist remains missing after posting a video on social media suggesting he had spent the night on Ben Nevis.

Tomas Gafrik, 40, from Slovakia, last contacted his family on Thursday morning.

Police said it appeared he had spent the previous night just above Half Way Lochan on the mountain and was planning to head for the summit.

Mr Gafrik has not been in touch with his family since and Lochaber Mountain Rescue Team has been searching for him.

Heavy snow and 50-80mph winds hit Ben Nevis at the weekend. About 27 volunteers from the rescue team began their search on Sunday morning.

A Coastguard search and rescue helicopter and 12 members of other groups assisted in Sunday's effort.

Mr Gafrik is believed to have been wearing a grey jacket and carrying a green and yellow rucksack.

Sgt Michael Bell said: "Tomas has not been in contact with his family since Thursday and we are growing increasingly concerned for him.

"I would ask anyone who may have seen him at any time since he arrived in Scotland on Tuesday, whether that is on Ben Nevis or elsewhere to let us know as soon as possible."