Primary school evacuated after fire breaks out
- 24 February 2020
A primary school in the Highlands has been evacuated after a fire broke out.
All children and staff at Park Primary in Invergordon are safe, Highland Council said.
The extent of the damage to the primary school building is not yet known. The school has a roll of about 180 pupils.
The source of the fire may be a laptop but Highland Council said this had still to be confirmed.