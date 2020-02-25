Image caption More than 50 firefighters fought the blaze on Monday

Events have been organised for children whose school was badly damaged in a major fire on Monday.

All children and staff were safely evacuated from Invergordon's Park Primary before the blaze engulfed the school.

Invergordon Leisure Centre has organised swimming and team games for the primary and nursery children.

Arrangements are being made to give the children school accommodation in Invergordon Academy.

Ross County FC has called for donations of clothes and personal items to replace those lost in the blaze.

Park Primary is one of a number of Highlands schools that have benefited from coaching and other activities offered by the Dingwall-based football club.

In a statement, the club said: "Everybody at Ross County is absolutely devastated to hear about what has happened at one of our sponsored schools, Park Primary. A school that has played such an important part in the heart of the Invergordon community for a number of years.

"Park Primary is an important part of the Ross County family."

An old laptop may have caused the fire which broke out at about 10:00 on Monday.

At its height, the fire service had more than 50 firefighters, nine appliances, a high reach appliance and several support vehicles at the scene.

Park Primary has roll of 176 pupils and 32 nursery children.