Image caption Park Primary was safely evacuated before the blaze engulfed the school

Children whose school was badly damaged by fire are to get cash compensation and be offered counselling.

Invergordon's Park Primary, which has a roll of 176 pupils and 32 nursery children, was safely evacuated before the blaze escalated on Monday.

Each child will receive £100 from Highland Council to help cover the cost of lost possessions, including coats.

Lessons will be temporarily accommodated at Invergordon Academy from Thursday.

Psychological services

The arrangement is expected to be in place until at least the Easter holidays. Highland Council will hold a meeting with parents in two weeks' time to update them on future accommodation plans.

Donna Manson, the local authority's chief executive, said donations of personal and classroom items had been made by the public and other Highlands schools.

She said an "army of additional" staff from psychological services would be available to offer support to children.

The fire service is investigating if an old laptop caused the fire, which broke out at about 10:00 on Monday.

At its height, there were more than 50 firefighters, nine appliances, a high-reach appliance and several support vehicles at the scene.