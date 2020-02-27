Two airlifted to hospital after mountain rescue

Image copyright Lochaber Mountain Rescue Team

Two climbers have been rescued in separate incidents after one was caught up in an avalanche on Ben Nevis and another fell on a nearby mountain.

Lochaber Mountain Rescue team said the avalanche happened on Wednesday afternoon in Number five gully as the climber crossed the area.

They were flown to Belford Hospital, suffering what rescuers described as a "nasty leg fracture".

A second climber was later rescued after falling on Aonach Mor.

Rescuers said they were halfway through the operation on Ben Nevis when the alarm was raised about the second climber.

They had fallen in the area between the Aonach Mor and Carn Mor Dearg.

Lochaber MRT said the rescue helicopter was able to get in between the squalls on the mountain and lift the casualty directly out prior to transfer to the hospital.

The condition of the second casualty is unknown.