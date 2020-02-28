Image copyright Getty Images

The Scottish government has been asked to extend its free bus travel scheme for under-19s to include ferries.

A group set up to represent communities reliant on Caledonian MacBrayne's west coast services has made the call.

The CalMac Community Board said for young people in island and mainland communities ferries were the equivalent of a bus service.

The Scottish government is to set up a free bus travel scheme for under-19s as part of an SNP-Green budget deal.

The board has now written to the Scottish government asking it to extend the scheme.

Angus Campbell, the board's chairman, said the hope was for free ferry travel to be introduced at the same time as free bus travel.

He told BBC Radio Scotland: "I think it would be a hugely positive message to send out to young people living on the islands that they have been given that same opportunity, that same chance as a right."

The Scottish government said it was committed to a National Concessionary Travel Scheme for free bus travel from January 2021, subject to the completion of the necessary preparations including due diligence and research.

A spokeswoman added: "We will be engaging with young people across the country to ensure that all areas benefit from these measures."